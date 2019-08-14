Misfit's Vapor X smartwatch boasts longer battery life and Spotify

The Vapor X uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, an ultra low power platform to extend battery life. Other power efficiency measures include a battery saving mode and a rapid charging feature which means the smartwatch can be almost completely charged in one hour. This should mitigate one of smartwatches' biggest annoyances -- constantly low battery levels.

The device runs Wear OS, Google's Android version for wearables, and will compete with latest generation smartwatches like the Fossil Gen 5. It'll be compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 10 and above, with basic specs including 4GB of storage and 512MB of memory. Plus there's standalone GPS and it'll be swimproof in shallow water.

It will come with Spotify pre-installed, so you can listen to music on to go. It can even operate as a music player without being paired to a phone, as long as you have a paid subscription to either Pandora or Google Play Music. The Vapor X is compatible with Google Pay, so you can make payments via NFC and there's also safety app Noonlight pre-installed which can be used to trigger a request to emergency services.

In terms of health tracking, it comes with a heart rate sensor and the Cardiogram app which will monitor your vital signs to keep tabs on your health. For those looking for more style, the Vapor X will come in five colors with interchangeable straps, and the watch face is customizable for a more personalized look.

Misfit is keeping things close to its chest about the exact launch date, but its product page shows the Vapor X will go on sale for $279.99.