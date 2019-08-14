You can chat with Shopify stores from virtually anywhere

It's easier for the shopkeepers, too. A keyboard inside the Shopify Ping app for stores can help merchants find the discounts and products you need without disrupting the conversation.

How well it'll work will depend on the store you're dealing with, of course, but this could still be a boon if you tend to buy from moderately-sized online stores. They'll have the kind of built-in chat features you previously might have only received from heavyweights, and that could mean better support the next time you're in a bind.