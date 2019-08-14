THQ Nordic says a new Saints Row game is 'deep in development'

Elsewhere, Dambuster Studios is taking over the development on Dead Island 2. It's the third studio to take charge of the long-awaited Dead Island sequel, after Yager and Sumo Digital and Sumo Digital worked on the title. The move means THQ Nordic is shifting development to one of its internal studios.

There was also news on the TimeSplitters front after it bought the rights to that franchise last year. "We're delighted to announce that one of the series' creators, Steve Ellis, has joined us to help plot the future course for this franchise," it said in its earnings report. There's no more detail on quite what that means, though it suggests THQ Nordic is working on a new TimeSplitters game.

Additionally, the company said its Fishlabs mobile developer is beavering away on a new IP and several other projects. It also announced it had bought several more studios, including Gunfire Games (Darksiders III) and Milestone (MotoGP and Ride).