Image credit: Twitter
Twitter starts testing DM searches

It's only for your most recent messages right now, but it's a start.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago in Internet
Twitter

It didn't take long for Twitter to make direct message searches a practical reality after teasing them -- though you'll need a little luck to give them a try. The social network has begun testing a DM search bar in its iOS app and the web. It'll only sift through your "most recent" DMs, but that might be enough if you're trying to remember where you agreed to meet for a night out.

There's no certainty that you'll see wider access, but DM search is a basic and frequently requested feature -- it's hard to imagine Twitter halting development. And when direct messaging is a staple of numerous modern social networks (particularly those from Facebook), it makes sense to offer tools like this.

Source: Twitter
