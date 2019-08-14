Twitter starts testing DM searches

It didn't take long for Twitter to make direct message searches a practical reality after teasing them -- though you'll need a little luck to give them a try. The social network has begun testing a DM search bar in its iOS app and the web. It'll only sift through your "most recent" DMs, but that might be enough if you're trying to remember where you agreed to meet for a night out.
There's no certainty that you'll see wider access, but DM search is a basic and frequently requested feature -- it's hard to imagine Twitter halting development. And when direct messaging is a staple of numerous modern social networks (particularly those from Facebook), it makes sense to offer tools like this.
Soul searching? Hard. DM searching? Easy! Go ahead and try out the new DM search bar. We're testing it out on iOS and web with your most recent DMs. pic.twitter.com/vwGlBjz4B5— Twitter (@Twitter) August 14, 2019