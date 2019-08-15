Google's expanded college search helps you explore fields of study

It's a bit late to start looking for colleges for September, but Google is ready to give the spring semester a boost by expanding its college search features. To begin with, there's a new exploration tool on desktop and web (pictured at center) that helps you find US schools based on criteria like their fields of study and location. This includes combined searches -- if you want to find every school in Washington state with a nursing program, you can. It can help you compare aspects like cost and post-school success, and filters can whittle things down based on distance, acceptance rates and similar factors.