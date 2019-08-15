GoPro Hero 8 and Max 360 cameras surface in leaks

Photo Rumors says the new GoPro Max has been registered with the Japanese Ministry of Communications and is already registered with the FCC. The leak reveals less about this device, but we know it's the company's first 360 camera since it released the GoPro Fusion 360 in 2017.

Photo Rumors has a decent track record with leaks, but as always, it's good to view these with a dash of skepticism. We won't know for sure how these cameras perform until we get our hands on them.