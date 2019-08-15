Netflix's fifth Dave Chappelle comedy special debuts August 26th

Dave Chappelle. August 26th. We'll let Morgan Freeman tell you the rest. pic.twitter.com/PDyh7YBHhT — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 15, 2019

Netflix has released many stand-up specials over the years with the likes of Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Sandler, (possibly) Eddie Murphy and dozens of other comics showcasing their talents on the platform. But competition seems to be intensifying among streaming services for comedians.

Amazon Prime released its first original stand-up sets this month, starting with one from Jim Gaffigan (his half-dozen other specials are currently on Netflix). HBO has a long, rich history of stand-up too, and it might well invest more resources there ahead of the HBO Max launch in the spring. Still, few other comics have the star power of Chappelle.