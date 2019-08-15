Latest in Entertainment

Netflix's fifth Dave Chappelle comedy special debuts August 26th

Stand-up may be the next battleground for streaming services.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
39m ago in AV
Dave Chappelle has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Netflix over the last few years, having released four stand-up specials on the streaming service, picking up a hefty pay packet and Grammy and Emmy awards for them. The comedy icon is about to unleash his fifth set on Netflix when Sticks & Stones drops August 26th. It announced Chappelle's latest special with a Morgan Freeman-narrated trailer.

Netflix has released many stand-up specials over the years with the likes of Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Sandler, (possibly) Eddie Murphy and dozens of other comics showcasing their talents on the platform. But competition seems to be intensifying among streaming services for comedians.

Amazon Prime released its first original stand-up sets this month, starting with one from Jim Gaffigan (his half-dozen other specials are currently on Netflix). HBO has a long, rich history of stand-up too, and it might well invest more resources there ahead of the HBO Max launch in the spring. Still, few other comics have the star power of Chappelle.

