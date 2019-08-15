Netflix's 'To All the Boys' sequel debuts February 12th

It seemed just about everyone was talking about To All The Boys I've Loved Before when Netflix released its highly enjoyable adaptation of Jenny Han's teen romance novel almost a year ago. Netflix said last October it was "one of our most-viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing" and it greenlit a sequel that December. Just in time for Valentine's Day, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix on February 12th.
Sponsored Links
And that's not all! The streaming giant confirmed a third movie is on the way. In fact, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is already in production. So, fans have two more movies to look forward to once they finish wearing out whatever the digital equivalent of a VHS tape is with their repeated TATBILB viewings.
#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12!— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019
And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl