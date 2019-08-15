Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a Schlage Connect smart lock

Street price: $83; deal price: $68

Down to $68, this is an excellent drop on this external optical drive, usually over $80. The LG WP50NB40 is a Blu-Ray capable optical drive we praise in our guide for being even faster at Blu-Ray tasks than our top pick (while slower at DVD tasks). If you have a Blu-Ray collection to digitize, it's a great option at this price.

Our runner-up pick in our guide to the best external optical drives for DVDs and Blu-rays, this drive is a solid choice if you rarely use DVDs. Kevin Purdy and Wirecutter Editor Kimber Streams wrote, "If our top pick drive for Blu-rays is unavailable or its price spikes, we recommend the LG WP50NB40, especially if you rip and burn Blu-rays more often than DVDs or plan to digitize a large Blu-ray collection. In our tests, it was about 30 percent faster—or roughly 15 minutes faster per disc—than the Pioneer at ripping Blu-rays. It was a couple of minutes faster at writing Blu-rays, too. But the LG WP50NB40 was considerably slower at ripping and writing DVDs on Windows—in ripping a DVD, most of the DVD drives we tried were about 85 percent faster."

Street price: $230; deal price: $180

Down to $180 in Satin Nickel, this deal matches the low we've seen for a bundle that includes our pick for a smart keypad deadbolt with z-wave connectivity in addition to a 2-piece handleset. Already less expensive than some of our other picks, this deal is a nice opportunity to save if you've been looking for a smart lock.

The Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt is a Z-Wave keypad pick in our guide to the best smart locks. Wirecutter Editor Jon Chase wrote, "If you're looking for a setup that lets you unlock your door and share access without forcing anyone to download an app, the Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt, with its built-in keypad, is an excellent option. As with our top pick, once set up using an app from a Z-Wave–compatible hub (see below), it enables remote access to lock and unlock the door, as well as to change and arm its built-in alarm. That alarm—a piercing, shrieking banshee—does its job admirably and can be set to trip based on different scenarios, such as if someone tries to force the lock or if the door is rammed."

Street price: $90; deal price: $78

Available again for just under $80, it's well worth picking up this hard drive if you need storage on a budget. The drop from its street price around $90 may not be dramatic, but it still matches the lowest we've seen for the 4 TB capacity of this WD drive the runner-up pick in our guide to the best external hard drive. If you haven't been backing up your files, now is a great time to jump in and this price makes getting started a bit less painful.

As the runner-up pick in our guide to the best external desktop hard drive, the WD Elements is a solid and dependable option to invest in. Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "It's a reliable drive, although it isn't quite as fast as our top pick. The difference in transfer time wasn't substantial in any of our tests, though, and it costs about the same as the My Book per terabyte. It has the same software as our top pick too, but its warranty is only two years—one year less than the My Book's coverage."

Street price: $120; deal price: $100

Back down to $100 from a typical price of $120, this is a nice drop and one of the few we're seeing for fitness trackers right now. If you prefer the slim profile or the Garmin app versus our other picks, this is a nice opportunity to save. With all available colors discounted, this deal is accessible to anyone's personal tastes.

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best fitness trackers. Amy Roberts wrote, "This is one of the slimmest trackers we tested; only our budget pick takes up less space on a wrist, and that one has no screen at all. The Vívosmart 4's display makes remarkably good use of its limited space. However, the touchscreen ceases to respond when it gets wet, which makes it useless in the pool. Finally, as Garmin's online community tends to focus more on running and cycling, the informal support network for activity trackers is smaller."

