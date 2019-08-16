Bose 700 headphones review: The pursuit of perfection

Switch to a more mellow genre like jazz or bluegrass, and the clarity and depth really shines. The folky instruments of Punch Brothers, for example, sound like they're layered on top of each other rather than mixed together. The banjo winds in and out of a strumming acoustic guitar and the fiddle (violin). And the low hum of the upright bass is a constant, laying underneath it all as a backbone. The Bose 700 handles bass-heavy genres well too. The only downside is that highs can be harsh at times, especially if you like things loud. The hi-hat on Denzel Curry's "Ricky" is an example. And sadly, you can't adjust the EQ in Bose's app.

The 700 is also compatible with Bose AR, a series of apps for headphones and those weird Frames audio sunglasses. Being an audio company, Bose has taken a sound-first approach to augmented reality when almost everyone else is going visual. There are apps that tell interactive stories based on your movement, offer workout coaching, give info on points of interest and more. For now, though, the collection of apps is small, and the most interesting one to me -- Otocast, the points of interest guide -- is only available in one city. Like my colleague Cherlynn Low said when she reviewed the Bose Frames, Bose AR could be something great one day, but it still seems like it's in the early stages.

Bose promises up to 20 hours of listening time on the 700. With noise-cancellation turned up to 10, I managed just over that. The 700's voice prompts will also let you know how much time you have left when you power them on or when you hold your finger on the touchpad. Twenty hours isn't the best battery life available, but it's still decent -- Sony promises up to 30 on the WH-1000XM3, for example. However, the figure Bose offers here is plenty of time on a charge for most people, and it will get you through a few days before you'll need to plug them in. If you're in a hurry, a 15-minute charge will give you 3.5 hours of listening time.

By now you're probably tired of hearing about the Sony WH-1000XM3, but they're still the best noise-canceling headphones available. They're almost a year old, so maybe we'll see a fourth version at IFA in a few weeks. That's around the time Sony has introduced new models in the past. Not only are they outstanding, but the WH-1000XM3 are also $300 -- $100 less than the Bose 700. The WH-1000XM3 has better sound quality, great features and powerful noise cancellation. And while the Bose 700 is very good, Sony is still the best.

Bose went back to the drawing board for its latest headphones, and that decision was a success. The 700 has better noise-cancellation thanks to customization, and thankfully, it looks much better than the company's previous models. Touch controls are reliable and the battery life is adequate to keep the music going for as long as you'll need. There's a lot to like here, but for $399, these needed to be perfect to dethrone Sony. That said, Sony needs to nail any future version of the WH-1000X to keep Bose from retaking the crown. The gap isn't as wide as it was a few months ago.