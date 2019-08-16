Disney+ may become home to a new 'Star Wars' series with Ewan McGregor

Unfortunately, details are scarce at this point -- the show doesn't have a title yet, and its story remains a mystery. Variety says a standalone Obi-Wan film had been in talks for years, but it was put on hold after Solo's disappointing performance. While Disney has yet to confirm the report, company chief Bob Iger said he expects a third Star Wars series for Disney+ a few months ago. The company is also working on The Mandalorian (written and executive produced by Jon Favreau) and a Rogue One sequel for the service.