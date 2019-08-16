24 hours with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The hole-punch display

Samsung's mastery of smartphone screens is well-known, and the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED one here is nothing short of excellent. (If it means something to you, DisplayMate has a fairly gushy evaluation you can read here.) What people have been more concerned about is whether the center-aligned front-facing 10-megapixel camera is any more distracting than the cutouts on the Galaxy S10 series. Well, I'm pleased to report I never really notice it. Yes, its placement is somewhat more prominent, but Samsung's work in making the cutout smaller means it's very easy to ignore.

The cameras

No surprises here — the Note 10+ more or less uses the same rear triple camera system and time-of-flight sensor as the Galaxy S10 5G, and they're still excellent. Colors are lush and vibrant and photos come out with a remarkable level of detail, though some of you might not like the extra sharpening Samsung's software does. One of the more notable changes here is that the 12-megapixel telephoto camera has a slightly wider aperture, which helps when shooting in the dark. The handful of telephoto shots I've taken in the do look surprisingly good, but I haven't had time to do a direct side-by-side comparison with the Galaxy S10 yet.

Blistering performance

Despite rumors that suggested Samsung might use an updated variant, the Note 10 and 10+ use the same Snapdragon 855 that pretty much every other flagship this year does. (Note: This is true of my US-spec model, but some international versions will use one of Samsung's Exynos chips instead.) It's still a powerhouse though, coupled with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Adreno 640 GPU. As a result, the Note 10+ absolutely flies, but the same could be said of any flagship phone.

S Pen handwriting recognition

I recently started writing out notes and reminders on paper instead of typing them into my phone. The Note 10+ is supposed to give me the best of both worlds by letting me write out my notes with the S Pen and then turn that into searchable text.I've got to say, I'm impressed by how quickly the Note 10+ is able to parse my chicken scratch. I've been able to search for specific items in my shopping list mere moments after hitting save. And apart from some issues with recognizing spaces between words, the Note has done a decent job converting my writing into readable text.