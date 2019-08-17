IKEA creates a business unit devoted to smart home tech

The company has been involved in connected homes since 2012, but this investment in a division help it "grasp the full potential" of the technology. It'll work with "all other departments" to digitize the IKEA lineup.

You could see this coming -- IKEA hinted that it saw the Home Smart app as the eventual hub for controlling a broader ecosystem. Even so, it could have a tremendous impact on the smart home field. IKEA is unique in the field in its ability to develop both smart home tech and the furnishings you'll use in conjunction with that tech. It could thrive simply by creating harmonious combos that its competition can't offer.