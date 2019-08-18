Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Kevin Smith is making a 'He-Man' anime series for Netflix

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' will pick up where the old show left off.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Internet
Netflix is working with filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats) to create a He-Man limited anime series entitled Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Smith, who'll serve as the project's showrunner and executive producer, has unveiled the new show at the annual Power-Con convention celebrating Eternia's super siblings. Unlike Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which is a reboot of the 1980's Masters of the Universe spinoff featuring He-Man's sister, Revelation will pick up where the original animated show left off.

It will focus on unresolved storylines from the '80s show, featuring familiar characters and what Smith says could be "the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor." Mattel Television is producing the series, while Powerhouse Animation is doing the animation for it. Powerhouse is the same studio behind Netflix's Castlevania, so that's good news if you loved the gothic horror game franchise's adaptation for the streaming platform.

Smith promises that the new He-Man series "is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid." Unfortunately, it may take a while to confirm if that's truly the case: Netflix has yet to announce when Revelation will be available for streaming.

