Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Three UK rolls out 5G home internet access in London

It's not mobile data, but it's a start.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Yet another carrier is offering 5G in the UK -- although it's not on your phone. Three has launched 5G home broadband in parts of London, giving people "fibre-like speeds" (the carrier hasn't given specific numbers) without requiring a technician visit. Pricing is simple, too -- there's just one £35 ($43) plan that offers "truly unlimited" access on a one-year contract.

You can get the equipment the next day for free, but Three will bring it to you the same day for £20 ($24).

This isn't the mobile 5G service you might have hoped for, although Three recently said it would deploy the next-gen wireless service in 25 UK cities by the end of 2019. It also stressed that mobile users wouldn't pay extra for 5G, as with rivals like Vodafone. Really, Three's advantages are its low cost and its large 100MHz chunk of 5G spectrum. It's hoping that you'll not only be tempted away from wired broadband, but that its network will have enough real-world capacity to live up to 5G's potential.

Source: Three
In this article: 5g, cellular, fixed wireless, gear, home broadband, internet, internet service provider, mobile, three, three uk, uk
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Sonos' portable smart speaker leaks in greater detail

Sonos' portable smart speaker leaks in greater detail

View
Kevin Smith is making a 'He-Man' anime series for Netflix

Kevin Smith is making a 'He-Man' anime series for Netflix

View
SpaceX Starman Roadster completes its first orbit around the Sun

SpaceX Starman Roadster completes its first orbit around the Sun

View
Tesla's relaunched solar power efforts include $50 panel rentals

Tesla's relaunched solar power efforts include $50 panel rentals

View
After Math: Plead the fifth

After Math: Plead the fifth

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr