Latest in Gear

Image credit: tupungato via Getty Images
save
Save
share

7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

It'll help you sip your drink that much sooner.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
37m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

tupungato via Getty Images

If you're in such a hurry that you can't even talk to a cashier at a convenience store, you're in luck -- 7-Eleven has formally launched its Mobile Checkout feature in New York City after some testing in Dallas. Locals can use the 7-Eleven app for Android or iOS to scan any product with a barcode and buy it on the spot, no store staff required -- the only extra step is scanning a QR code at a "confirmation station" to let the store know that you're not shoplifting. It's not quite as seamless as something like Apple's old grab-and-go purchasing, but it beats waiting in line to pay for a bag of potato chips.

Certain purchases still require human help, including financial services as well as anything that requires an age check (think booze, cigarettes and lottery tickets).

Mobile Checkout isn't universally available in NYC, at least not yet. It's available in "participating" stores that primarily revolve around Manhattan, although availability does extend as far north as Washington Heights. Don't be shocked if it becomes virtually ubiquitous, at least. Although 7-Eleven isn't typically known for long lineups, this could lighten the load for cashiers and improve you experience in those moments when you just want to be on your way.

Source: PR Newswire, App Store, Google Play
In this article: 7-eleven, android, app, checkout, convenience store, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, ios, mobile, mobile checkout, shopping
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

View
US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

View
Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

View
'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

View
Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr