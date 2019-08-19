'Always Audi' program gives new customers free Silvercar rental days

Audi of America COO Cian O'Brien said the program "will make it easy [for customers] to drive the Audi [they] love -- or experience other vehicles in the fleet -- even when [they're] away from home." Say, when they're visiting another state for a business trip or for a weekend away without bringing their own car with them.

The company acquired the app-based premium car rental service in 2017. It recently added the Q7 SUV to the options Silvercar customers can choose from, along with the Audi A4, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 SUV. In addition, the service introduced a delivery and pick up option for select areas. While its availability is still pretty limited, the service expanded to 26 locations in the US over the past year, giving Always Audi participants more chances to use up their free days.