Amazon unveils trailer for third season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

As the teaser reveals, the new season follows Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she embarks on her first tour as a professional comedienne. The show's heroine is normally restricted to the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village. This time around, we see her on the road at various venues around the country. She even performs at a USO tour.

We also get a peek at Sterling Brown (This is Us, Black Panther), who is slated to play a recurring role in the new season. Also due to return are Midge's parents, Rose and Abe (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle), her long-suffering agent Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) and her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen).

Sherman-Palladino revealed a few more insights on the new season's direction. "Her journey this year that we've set out for her is it's the first time she's setting out as a road comic, it's the first time she's getting paid for this, it's the first time she's going to have consistency, and she's dealing with audiences that aren't her people. That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we're definitely going to some different places in Season 3," said Sherman-Palladino in a statement.

The new season debuts on the streaming service on December 6th. You can watch the trailer below.