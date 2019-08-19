Latest in Gear

You can finally get PowerBeats Pro in colors other than black

Ivory, Navy and Moss models will be available from Apple.com starting August 22nd.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
1h ago in AV
After launching its truly wireless Powerbeats Pro headphones earlier this year, Beats is finally introducing new color options to its lineup. The earbuds, which retail for $250, will be available in off-white Ivory, a nature-green Moss, and dark blue Navy finishes. The new colors will be available to purchase from Apple.com starting August 22nd at 12:01 AM PST. Orders will ship out on August 30th, the same day that the new colors will be available to purchase from Apple retail stores.

If you're not yet familiar with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, there's no better time than now to check them out. First introduced in May, the earbuds have received high marks for their sound quality, battery life and functionality. The Powerbeats Pro use the same H1 chip used in Apple's second-generation Airpods to provide improved Bluetooth connectivity and always-on access to Siri. The Powerbeats Pro sport up to nine hours of continuous playback, plus can get an additional 15 hours of power from the included charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant, making for a better fit if you're looking for some workout headphones -- assuming you're comfortble with the hook design and fit.

In this article: apple, av, beats by dre, beats powerbeats pro, gear, headphones, powerbeats pro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
