Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

The Funko Pop game might scratch the itch while you wait for 'Gears 5.'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

You won't have to wait until the September release of Gears 5 to get your Gears of War fix -- provided you're willing to pull out your phone. Microsoft has revealed that Gears Pop will reach Android and iOS on August 22nd following a limited "soft launch." As the name implies, this isn't the gritty cover shooter you know -- it's an overhead, predominantly multiplayer arena battler that has you pitting squads of Funko Pop-styled Gears characters against each other in real time. It's relentlessly cute, insofar as Marcus Fenix and Locust minions can be.

Like it or not, this is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Microsoft hasn't outlined what those are, but it's reasonable to expect that collecting and customizing your squad (there are over 30 characters available) could involve spending money. Much like Elder Scrolls: Blades or the upcoming Diablo Immortal, Gears Pop is less about recreating the original experience and more about ensuring a legendary game series has a foot in the mobile world -- hopefully with quality gameplay attached.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

Via: Xbox (Twitter)
Source: App Store, Google Play
In this article: android, free-to-play, funko pop, games, gamescom2019, gaming, gears of war, gears pop, ios, microsoft, mobile, the coalition, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

View
US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

View
Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

View
'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

View
Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr