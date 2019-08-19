Latest in Gaming

'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'Mortal Kombat 11' are coming to Google Stadia

Google also confirmed 'The Elder Scrolls Online,' 'Borderlands 3,' and 'Superhot.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
CD Projekt Red

Just before Gamescom's opening ceremony got underway, Google revealed a bunch more games that are coming to its Stadia streaming platform. One of the bigger titles is CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Google didn't say exactly when the game would be available on Stadia, but its release date on other platforms is April 16th, 2020.

Mortal Kombat 11 will be available on the platform, in November. Google also said Stadia will play home to The Elder Scrolls Online and Borderlands 3. Superhot, which hit Nintendo Switch today, is also coming to Stadia, as is Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle.

Among the other games that Google showcased were Windjammers 2, a 3D puzzle platformer called Kine, Orcs Must Die! 3, a remake of Destroy All Humans! and Samurai Shodown. They join a raft of previously announced games, including Destiny 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Darksiders Genesis, NBA 2K, Grid, several Tomb Raider titles and much more.

Source: Stadia (YouTube)
