Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
save
Save
share

The 'Groundhog Day' sequel VR game is coming in September

Gameplay is based around solving puzzles and interacting with characters.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
41m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality

Earlier this year we learned that beloved Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day is getting a sequel, but not in the form we expected. The sequel is coming in the form VR game, created by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Tequila Works, that now has an official release date: September 17th.

The VR narrative adventure, Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son, will have you playing Phil Connors' son, Phil Connors Jr., who returns to the same town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania that his father once visited and ends up stuck in a time loop as well. To escape from the loop, the player must solve puzzles and explore the world in VR.

The trailer shows a snarky, exhausted Phil just doing his best to get through the day... again. And it has hints of the kind of puzzles and character interactions you can expect from the gameplay.

The existence of a VR game based on a 26-year-old movie also shows how movie studios are re-forming classic franchises to appeal to a younger generation. "At Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, we are focused on extending beloved IP into new mediums and reaching new audiences," said Jake Zim, Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "By continuing the world of 'Groundhog Day' in a VR game, we can introduce a new generation to the magic of the film and expand upon this universe.​"

The game will be available on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and Vive, and it can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store​, Oculus Store​, ​Viveport​ and ​Steam​ from August 20th for a discounted price of $26.99. Pre-orders from the US and Canada also include a code to download a digital copy of the original Groundhog Day movie should you want to re-watch it to get yourself in the Bill Murray mood.

In this article: gaming, groundhog day, groundhog day vr, personal computing, personalcomputing, sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

Alienware's Aurora desktop and gaming monitors get a huge redesign

View
US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

View
Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

Supreme's 'burner' phone is built for hypebeasts

View
'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

View
Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

Google stops sending Android cell signal data over privacy concerns

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr