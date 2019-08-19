US gives Huawei another 90 days to serve existing customers

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the extension, today, but it was rumored over the weekend. It's the second reprieve the US has granted Huawei since blacklisting the company. Ross said the decision was made to minimize disruptions to US customers, many of which are in rural areas. "We're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off," Ross reportedly told Fox Business Network.

According to Reuters, Ross also announced that the US is adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the economic blacklist. The total number of Huawei entities that are restricted is now more than 100.

This is just the latest in the on-going saga between Huawei and the Trump administration. Huawei has repeatedly denied the US government's accusations, and earlier this summer, President Trump said he would lift some of the restrictions. It's hard to say what will happen after November 19th, but until then, Huawei customers in the US should be able to continue using their devices.