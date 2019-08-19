Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Microsoft’s SMS Organizer will declutter your texts

The app is now available in the US, UK and other countries.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
49m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

Microsoft's SMS Organizer is sort of a personal assistant for your text messages. The Android app is half-spam blocker, half-scheduling system. It got its start as a Microsoft Garage project and was unveiled in India last year. Now, XDA-Developers is reporting that the app is available in the US, UK, Australia and other regions.

If you're notorious for not replying to urgent messages due to a cluttered inbox, SMS Organizer may make life easier. The app relies on machine learning to filter out unwanted spam from the get-go. It sorts incoming text messages into categories such as promotional, transactional and personal. You won't receive a push alert each time you receive a spam message. You can also opt to automatically delete the contents of your spam folder once every few days or weeks.

SMS Organizer also has features designed to organize your travel and personal finances. Similar to Apple's iMessage, the app detects events such as flights or trains. You can store tickets, receive reminders for upcoming travel, keep track of upcoming bills or view your bank account balance. Additionally, there's a separate folder for deals, offer codes and discounts.

You can backup and restore text messages on Google Drive, which is likely to be handy for clearing up storage space or if you ever lose your phone. There's one caveat -- the app only supports SMS messages and not MMS messages. If you'd like to give SMS Organizer a test drive, it's available to download now on the Google Play store. Currently it appears to be available only in the US, UK, Australia and India.

Source: XDA Developers, Google Play
In this article: microsoft, mobile, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hackers make jailbreaking iPhones a thing again

Hackers make jailbreaking iPhones a thing again

View
Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

View
7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

View
'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

View
Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr