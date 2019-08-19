Sony Interactive snaps up 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive took to Twitter on Monday afternoon, announcing that it had acquired Insomniac Games, the studio behind last year's PS4 smash-hit Spider-Man.
Insomniac has been in business for more than two decades and has collaborated with Sony from its start, releasing Spyro in 1998 and following up with the likes of Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. "Our studio vision is to create experiences that have a positive and lasting impact on people's lives," Insomniac CEO Ted Price wrote in a blog post Monday. "As we look ahead to our future, we know that joining the WWS family gives us the best opportunities to fully achieve that vision on a much larger scale."