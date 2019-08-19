Sony Interactive snaps up 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Insomniac has been in business for more than two decades and has collaborated with Sony from its start, releasing Spyro in 1998 and following up with the likes of Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. "Our studio vision is to create experiences that have a positive and lasting impact on people's lives," Insomniac CEO Ted Price wrote in a blog post Monday. "As we look ahead to our future, we know that joining the WWS family gives us the best opportunities to fully achieve that vision on a much larger scale."