Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment
save
Save
share

Sony Interactive snaps up 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

The game studio will now be a Playstation exclusive.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
41m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Marvel Entertainment

Sony Interactive took to Twitter on Monday afternoon, announcing that it had acquired Insomniac Games, the studio behind last year's PS4 smash-hit Spider-Man.

Insomniac has been in business for more than two decades and has collaborated with Sony from its start, releasing Spyro in 1998 and following up with the likes of Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. "Our studio vision is to create experiences that have a positive and lasting impact on people's lives," Insomniac CEO Ted Price wrote in a blog post Monday. "As we look ahead to our future, we know that joining the WWS family gives us the best opportunities to fully achieve that vision on a much larger scale."

In this article: breaking news, business, gaming, Insomniac, Insomniac Games, sony, Sony Interactive, Spider-Man
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hackers make jailbreaking iPhones a thing again

Hackers make jailbreaking iPhones a thing again

View
Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

View
7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

View
'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

View
Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr