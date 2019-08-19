Spotify's Premium Family plans get an explicit content filter

Other new features include "Family Mix," giving you access to personalized playlists for the whole family. It's updated regularly and allows granular control over who can contribute to each session so you don't get too much Frozen or Baby Shark. There's also a Family Hub, making it easier to add and remove users, adjust parental controls and keep your account info up to date.

Otherwise, you'll still get six individual accounts for $15 per month, as before. Spotify requires that all members reside in the same household, even though tons of people share the feature among friends to save a few bucks. The company recently concluded verification tests to check that Family plans weren't being abused, but has yet to say whether those will roll out more widely.