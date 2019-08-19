Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Superhot Team
'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

'Ori and the Blind Forest' is on the way too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Superhot Team

Time-bending first-person shooter/puzzler Superhot is on its way to Switch. In fact, you'll be able to play it on the go as of today after it goes on sale in Nintendo's eShop. News of the port leaked a few days back, but now it's official.

It doesn't seem there'll be support for Nintendo Labo VR just yet -- a VR version of the game is available for various other platforms. What it will have off the bat is an endless mode where you can see how long you last against infinite enemies and a challenge mode with no restarts and timed runs, as well as a replay editor.

Nintendo had plenty of other news about games coming to its console during its Indie World Showcase stream. Top-down shooter Hotline Miami and its sequel also hit the eShop today as part of the Hotline Miami Collection, while stunning platformer Ori and the Blind Forest will debut on Switch September 27th.

Also on the way are gravity-altering platformer Youropa (later this year), shoot-'em-up Freedom Finger (September 27th) and physics-based skating game Skater XL (2020), among other indie titles.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

Source: Superhot Team (YouTube)
Coverage: Nintendo Everything
