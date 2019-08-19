Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Twitter bans advertising from state-controlled news outlets

The change comes after 'Xinhua' sponsored ads attacking Hong Kong protestors.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Twitter announced today that it will no longer accept advertising from state-controlled news outlets. Those accounts will still be able to use the platform, but not its advertising. The change comes after China's state-backed media outlet Xinhua sponsored ads attacking Hong Kong protestors.

The policy will apply to news organizations financially or editorially controlled by the state. It will not apply to taxpayer-funded entities, like independent public broadcasters, Twitter said. It plans to notify news entities if they are no longer permitted to advertise. Those organizations will have 30 days to "offboard" from Twitter's advertising products.

In a separate public disclosure, Twitter says 936 accounts from the People's Republic of China were "deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong." In a blog post, Twitter says that it suspended all of the accounts for a range of violations. According to CNBC, it's believed the accounts are part of a state-backed misinformation campaign.

As we reported earlier, both the ads from Xinhua and the accounts spreading misinformation put Twitter in an awkward position. Twitter could face a harsh response for its decision to suspend the accounts and ban ads from state-controlled news outlets. But if it wants to retain the support of free speech advocates, it will need to take a strong stance on both fronts.

Via: CNBC
Source: Twitter (1), (2)
In this article: accounts, ads, advertising, ban, business, campaign, china, fake, free speech, hong kong, internet, misinformation, policy, politics, protestors, public broadcasting, security, state-backed, suspended, tomorrow, twitter, xinhua
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hackers make jailbreaking iPhones a thing again

Hackers make jailbreaking iPhones a thing again

View
Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

View
7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

7-Eleven's cashier-free mobile checkouts are available in NYC

View
'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

'Gears Pop' brings cute combat to your phone on August 22nd

View
Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

Stranger Things' Demogorgon will be a playable killer in 'Dead by Daylight'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr