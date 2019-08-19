Watch the Xbox Gamescom event in 14 minutes

Microsoft loves to use Gamescom as a vehicle for its post-E3 news, and it had plenty on offer for the 2019 event -- even for PlayStation fans. PUBG added cross-platform play that lets PS4 and Xbox One gamers vie against each other for the elusive chicken dinner, for a start, while a smorgasbord of Gears 5 news included details of Horde mode and even the inclusion of Halo: Reach characters. There were also release dates for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Gears Pop, not to mention a deluge of Xbox Game Pass titles like Blair Witch and Devil May Cry 5. And yes, Microsoft even managed to squeak in some (minor) new hardware. That's a lot to take in, but don't fret -- we've summed up the highlights of the Xbox Gamescom event in a supercut clip that should get you up to speed.