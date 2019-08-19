Latest in Gear

Watch the Xbox Gamescom event in 14 minutes

'PUBG' cross-platform play and 'Gears 5' updates are part of what's new.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
54m ago in AV
Microsoft loves to use Gamescom as a vehicle for its post-E3 news, and it had plenty on offer for the 2019 event -- even for PlayStation fans. PUBG added cross-platform play that lets PS4 and Xbox One gamers vie against each other for the elusive chicken dinner, for a start, while a smorgasbord of Gears 5 news included details of Horde mode and even the inclusion of Halo: Reach characters. There were also release dates for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Gears Pop, not to mention a deluge of Xbox Game Pass titles like Blair Witch and Devil May Cry 5. And yes, Microsoft even managed to squeak in some (minor) new hardware. That's a lot to take in, but don't fret -- we've summed up the highlights of the Xbox Gamescom event in a supercut clip that should get you up to speed.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

In this article: av, empire of sin, gamescom2019, gaming, gear, gears 5, gears pop, ghost recon breakpoint, metro exodus, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, playerunknowns battlegrounds, pubg, video, wasteland 3, windows 10, xbox, xbox game pass, xbox one
