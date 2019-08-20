B&H sale cuts up to $350 off Apple's 2019 iMacs

That's not necessarily the sweet spot, of course. If you're just looking for the most affordable entry point for the 27-inch iMac, B&H has lopped $200 off the base model to bring it to $1,599. A number of other configs for the larger model have $200 discounts, too. You'll also find some meaningful sales for the 21.5-inch 4K systems, including $250 off a loaded model that sells for $1,749 with a 3.6GHz Core i5, 16GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 560X video and a 512GB SSD. Numerous other configurations have savings of $100 or more.

Just be sure to steer clear of iMacs using only 5,400RPM hard drives. We found that storage slow in 2015, and it hasn't aged well with time. You'll want at least a Fusion Drive to ensure your storage keeps up with the rest of the system, and an SSD is preferable if you have the money to spend.