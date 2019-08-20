B&H sale cuts up to $350 off Apple's 2019 iMacs

B&H is running a sale that might be too good to pass up if you're in the market for an all-in-one desktop. The 9to5Toys team has noticed that the electronics store is offering sizeable discounts on Apple's 2019 iMacs, making a purchase decidedly easier to swallow. The largest discount is for a high-spec 27-inch 5K model with a 3.6GHz Core i9, 16GB of RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 48 graphics and a 1TB SSD -- it's selling for 'just' $3,299, or $350 off the usual sticker.
That's not necessarily the sweet spot, of course. If you're just looking for the most affordable entry point for the 27-inch iMac, B&H has lopped $200 off the base model to bring it to $1,599. A number of other configs for the larger model have $200 discounts, too. You'll also find some meaningful sales for the 21.5-inch 4K systems, including $250 off a loaded model that sells for $1,749 with a 3.6GHz Core i5, 16GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 560X video and a 512GB SSD. Numerous other configurations have savings of $100 or more.
Just be sure to steer clear of iMacs using only 5,400RPM hard drives. We found that storage slow in 2015, and it hasn't aged well with time. You'll want at least a Fusion Drive to ensure your storage keeps up with the rest of the system, and an SSD is preferable if you have the money to spend.