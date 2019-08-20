Apple Card launch expands to all US iPhone users

Apple has announced its Apple Card is available to everyone in the US starting today, expanding on the limited launch earlier this month. If you didn't see the many signup tutorial videos provided by Apple, you can apply by opening the Wallet app on your iPhone to start. The full rollout comes alongside an extra benefit for those happy to bank with the tech company: a three percent "Daily Cash" return offer that works with both Uber and Uber Eats.
Sponsored Links
What is the Apple Card? It's a no-fee card, with cashback deals connected to Apple purchases (3 percent) as well as 2 percent returns on any other purchase made with Apple Pay and 1 percent back on purchase made on that rather appealing physical card. The physical credit card will arrive later, but once you're approved for Apple Card, you'll be able to start using it immediately.