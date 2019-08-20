Latest in Entertainment

Disney’s composer-focused podcast debuts this week

'For Scores' will explore the "emotional journeys of these musical storytellers."
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
This Friday, Disney Music Group will launch a podcast that delves into some of its most beloved scores and the people behind them. For Scores includes interviews with composers who've worked across Disney's various enterprises: Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox. The series, hosted by journalist Jon Burlingame, will be available via various podcast platforms and smart speakers as well as YouTube.

The first four episodes, all of which will drop at once, feature Alan Silvestri (several Marvel flicks, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel), Harry Gregson-Williams (Penguins) and Henry Jackman (Wreck-It Ralph and Big Hero 6). Another four episodes will arrive in the fall, with more to follow next year.

Disney has explored other ways of highlighting its rich musical history as of late. It teamed up with Spotify last month for a hub for Disney music on the streaming platform. Alongside the podcast, which will appear in that hub, Disney will debut a For Scores playlist that includes music from the featured composers.

Source: Variety, Billboard
