Grammarly's keyboard suggests synonyms to make you feel smart

It could also help your vocabulary, your phraseology, your...
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago in Mobile
If you ever struggle to find the mot juste when texting your friends, Grammarly might just have your back. Its mobile keyboard for Android and iOS now suggests synonyms while you're typing, giving you a handful of words that might be appropriate -- or apt, or fitting, or suitable. You can wish a friend a splendid day when "good" is just too dry, or show contrition when saying "sorry" doesn't seem sincere enough.

You can toggle the feature through the settings in Grammarly's companion app. It could be tempting to overuse this -- you don't really need to tell someone you're feeling sublime or stellar when "great" would suffice. It might help you appear well-versed, but it's up to you to use your newfound power wisely. Nonetheless, it could be incredibly valuable if you're losing your perspicacity and could stand a few more arrows in your linguistic quiver.

Source: App Store, Google Play
In this article: ai, android, artificial intelligence, gear, grammar, grammarly, internet, ios, keyboard, mobile, writing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
