Grammarly's keyboard suggests synonyms to make you feel smart

You can toggle the feature through the settings in Grammarly's companion app. It could be tempting to overuse this -- you don't really need to tell someone you're feeling sublime or stellar when "great" would suffice. It might help you appear well-versed, but it's up to you to use your newfound power wisely. Nonetheless, it could be incredibly valuable if you're losing your perspicacity and could stand a few more arrows in your linguistic quiver.