HP's latest gaming headset delivers active cooling, noise cancellation

Other features include environmental noise cancelling microphones that block out room noise so teammates can hear you more clearly, Omen Audio Lab with a 10-band graphic equalizer and presets, audio level customization and on/off switches for the 7.1 surround and ENC microphones. It''ll arrive in the US in January for $200, and hit Europe a bit earlier in August for €200.

HP also aims to make gaming easier on your eyes with the Omen X 27 display. It hits the sweet spot for gaming resolution with a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel count, while delivering high dynamic range (HDR) video with a DCI P3 90 percent color gamut. Most importantly, it delivers in image quality with a 240 Hz refresh, 1ms rresponse time and AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR compatibility. That's all tied together by a game-centric design with micro-edge bezels, a full height adjustable stand, adjustable ambient lighting and an "aim assist feature for a reticle that can be customized by shape and color." The Omen X 27 display arrives in the US in September for $650.

Finally, HP has unveiled a couple of mid-range gaming desktop and laptop PCs. First up is the Pavilion Gaming Desktop that's designed to save space with a 15L design. You can get it with up to a 9th-generation Intel i7 8-core or 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 8-core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 Super GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Best of all, everything from memory to graphics to network cards is DIY upgradeable. It arrives in August starting at a very reasonable $700.

The Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop, meanwhile, is HP's first AMD CPU gaming laptop and packs up to a Ryzen 7 CPU. The GPU, however, is all NVIDIA, with up to a GeForce GTX 1660Ti Max-Q model. You also get up to a 144Hz display, angular black chassis, micro-edge bezels and enlarged inlets. This model is a relative bargain starting at $800 (coming to the US in September), but a top-end version will likely cost you a lot more.