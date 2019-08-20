Netflix will peer inside Bill Gates' mind with a new docuseries

An upcoming Netflix docuseries will offer some insight into Bill Gates's mind as he tries to solve some of the planet's biggest problems. The three-part series, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, "offers an unprecedented peek inside the mind of the celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist," Netflix said. It includes interviews with Gates and his wife Melinda, as well as their loved ones and philanthropy and business partners.
The documentary, from An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim, follows Gates' appearance in Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The episode focused on Melinda and the couple's work through their foundation, but we probably won't be seeing Gates trying weird sandwiches concocted by Letterman again in this series, which premieres September 20th.
