Nikon updates its SnapBridge app for faster image transfers

Pairing a camera with an iPad or a smartphone can be a slow and cumbersome process, especially with Bluetooth or WiFi. Users of older versions of SnapBridge have complained about connection problems and lengthy delays when transferring full-resolution images. Version 2.6 promises faster automatic image transfers and faster pairing, which will hopefully address this problem. With automatic image transfers, users can opt for a web-ready version that is two megapixels.

The app will no doubt come in handy for professional photographers and other Nikon power users. SnapBridge version 2.6 works with Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled Nikon cameras. These include a selection of CoolPix cameras, DSLR cameras, the KeyMission 80 and mirrorless cameras like the Z6 and Z7. You can download either the iOS or Android version of the updated app from their respective app stores.