Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Tidal shares songs as Stories in Facebook and Instagram

This includes videos.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
49m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

iHeartRadio isn't the only streaming music service helping you share music as Stories in recent days. Tidal has introduced an option to share tunes directly as Stories in Facebook and Instagram, helping you convey your musical mood to your followers. You can share videos, too -- viewers will see 15-second snippets of concerts and other footage if you post clips on Instagram, and still images on Facebook.

The feature is available now in Tidal's Android and iOS apps. As with similar social efforts, it's not likely that your friends are going to switch services after you share a catchy track in your Stories. However, that's not really the expectation here. This is more about raising awareness of Tidal and catching those people who were on the fence. If even a fraction of Story viewers sign up, Tidal will have accomplished its goal.

Source: PR Newswire, App Store
In this article: android, app, facebook, facebook stories, gear, instagram, instagram stories, internet, ios, mobile, music, stories, streaming, tidal
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

View
NASA confirms mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

NASA confirms mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

View
Ford will reportedly make two more electric SUVs by 2023

Ford will reportedly make two more electric SUVs by 2023

View
The dream of flying taxis may not be too far off

The dream of flying taxis may not be too far off

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr