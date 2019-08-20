'The Witcher 3' comes to the Switch on October 15th

The Switch version will include the base game, two story expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine), plus 16 pieces of DLC, for a total of 150 hours of gameplay.

Back in June we learned some gameplay details regarding the port: in docked mode, the game will output at 720p, while it'll output at 540p in handheld mode. So it won't look quite as crispy as it does on a decent PC, but Switch users will still be able to enjoy the beautiful landscapes while they go about their adventures.