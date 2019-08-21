DoorDash eyes autonomous food delivery with latest acquisition

Scotty Labs CEO Tobenna Arodiogbu announced the deal on Medium yesterday. He said the three-year-old startup has been working to "transform the logistics industry for the better" and has former NASA, Google, Apple and Cruise Automation staff in its ranks. It's unclear, though, exactly how DoorDash will use Scotty Labs' tech.

DoorDash has been criticized recently for using employees' tips to pay their wages. Some see this acquisition as a way for DoorDash to eliminate the need for human drivers in the near future. Though, most delivery companies are exploring autonomous systems that would eliminate the need for human drivers. Dominos uses self-driving vehicles to deliver pizza in Houston. Uber Elevate is experimenting with drone deliveries, and Starship Technologies has logged more than 50,000 delivery miles, some of which included food deliveries.