Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
save
Save
share

Facebook loses Oculus executive who led its mobile VR efforts

It hasn't been that long since co-founder Nate Mitchell left the company.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
29m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Another Oculus executive who played a key role in Facebook's VR efforts is leaving the company. Just a few days ago, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell headed for the exit -- now, Variety has revealed that Max Cohen, Oculus' head of mobile, is also peacing out. While Facebook refused to give the publication an official statement, Cohen's LinkedIn page confirms his departure. His current position says he's an "explorer" who's "learning new skills."

Cohen joined Oculus as VP of mobile just a few weeks before Facebook's acquisition and headed up several projects over the years. He led the Gear VR program and Oculus' Samsung partnership, and he also led the development of the standalone Oculus Go VR headset. In addition, he started the Oculus Quest program, which spawned a standalone headset that's able to play desktop-quality VR games.

What Cohen's departure means for Oculus remains to be seen. As Variety noted, Facebook is holding the Oculus Connect developer conference on September 25th and 26th. The social network is expected to reveal its virtual and augmented reality plans, so we'll most likely hear about some of the projects Oculus is working on during the event.

Source: Variety
In this article: facebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, max cohen, oculus, oculus go
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
YouTube is removing its direct messaging feature in September

YouTube is removing its direct messaging feature in September

View
Walmart sues Tesla after solar panels catch fire at stores

Walmart sues Tesla after solar panels catch fire at stores

View
Nikon updates its SnapBridge app for faster image transfers

Nikon updates its SnapBridge app for faster image transfers

View
A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr