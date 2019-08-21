Harley-Davidson is exploring electric bicycles

If Harley-Davidson's LiveWire is too rich for your blood, the company might have an electric two-wheeler that's decidedly more accessible. Electrek has learned that Harley unveiled a trio of pedal-assist electric bicycle prototypes at its Annual Dealer's Meeting. The bike maker was shy on just what these rides are capable of, but stressed that they'd "shine in urban environments." A single brake lever suggests they might have linked hydraulic brakes.
All three designs appear ready for the challenges of urban rides with thicker tires and flat handlebars.
There's no mention of when these e-bikes would arrive, or how much they might cost. A disclaimer for the images reportedly warned that "production model features will vary." There's a good chance they'll attract attention, at any rate. Even with the LiveWire in its stable, Harley is synonymous with big, burly motorcycles. Pedal power would represent a big philosophical shift toward eco-conscious transport, even if it only represented a small part of the brand's lineup.