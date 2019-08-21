An old Instagram hoax is back, and it's duping celebrities

Both Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, and a Facebook spokeswoman said the post is not true. But that message didn't get to US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, who shared the hoax.

If you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it's not true - learn more here: https://t.co/Qy102zMQCm — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 21, 2019

Snopes first wrote about the false claims in 2012, when similar messages showed up on Facebook. As NBC News reports, it may have roots in a rumor that dates back as far as 2007. While there have been more recent pranks, this one is notable given its history. Now would be a good time for Facebook's fact checkers to review Instagram posts.