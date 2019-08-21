Microsoft won't release more Xbox exclusives on rival platforms

That said, Microsoft is hoping to make its game IPs accessible on other devices through xCloud, its upcoming game streaming service. If other companies welcome the existence of an xCloud app for their consoles, then subscribers will be able to play the service's available games even if they don't have an Xbox.

In case you're wondering about the future of the small studios the tech giant recently acquired to become part of the Xbox division, its statement assures fans that they'll continue working on the games they're creating for other platforms. It's just that they'll focus on developing Xbox titles going forward, which means no more non-Xbox games from developers like Double Fine and Obsidian.

Microsoft said in a statement: