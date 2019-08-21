Terminator T-800 and The Joker are coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11'

In fact, franchise stalwart Shang Tsung was one of the previously announced combatants for the DLC pack, along with fellow series regulars Nightwolf and Sindel, and Todd McFarlane's iconic comic book character Spawn. Nightwolf and Shang Tsung have already joined the lineup. Terminator T-800 will be available October 8th, while Sindel arrives November 26th.

You'll have to wait until January 28th until you can play as The Joker, and March 17th to wreak havoc with Spawn. They'll be available separately, though the $40 Kombat Pack (which is included with the Mortal Kombat 11 premium edition) also includes an array of character skins and gear sets, along with one-week-early access to the new fighters.

NetherRealm has a bit of a history of including fun, unexpected fighters in the series. DLC characters for Mortal Kombat 10 included Jason Voorhees, Predator, the Xenomorph from Alien and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface.