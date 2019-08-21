SiriusXM's student plan only costs $4 per month

The discounted rate applies so long as you're a verified student.

SiriusXM faces an uphill battle when it's competing with sweet education discounts from on-demand services. Spotify's Premium Student plan includes Hulu and Showtime for $5 per month. When you're trying to squeeze the most value from a student loan, it may be hard to justify paying $4 for radio when a dollar more gives you something to watch during your downtime. Still, this makes SiriusXM more palatable if you were either thinking of a second audio subscription or just prefer the never-ending flow of radio during your study sessions.