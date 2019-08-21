Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cody Glenn via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Online sneaker reseller StockX faces lawsuit over data breach

A class action suit was filed in a US District Court.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
21m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cody Glenn via Getty Images

StockX is now facing legal action over a data breach that led to the theft of more than 6.8 million customer records. A class-action lawsuit filed in US District Court this week alleged that the online sneaker marketplace compromised the data of minors. According to The Detroit News, the plaintiff in the case is a Kansas minor identified as "I.C.", whose personal information was stolen and re-sold by hackers. The lawsuit is being bought on behalf of all youth who were impacted by the breach.

TechCrunch reported earlier this month that a hacker stole 6.8 million user records from StockX back in May. The thief then sold the data on the dark web. The information stolen included names, email addresses and hashed passwords. Although StockX sent password reset requests to those impacted by the breach, it did not reveal what had happened or the fact that their private information was put at risk.

StockX addressed the breach in a message to customers on its website. It also said that credit card numbers or any financial information were not stolen in the breach.

According to the filing, the stolen data caused "irreparable harm" to the plaintiff's well-being. "Plaintiff and the class have been damaged in that plaintiff and the class spent time and will spend additional time in the future speaking with representatives, researching and monitoring accounts, researching and monitoring credit history, responding to identity theft incidents, purchasing identity protection, and suffering annoyance, interference, and inconvenience, as a result of the data breach."

The suit seeks damages and a jury trial. Engadget has reached out to StockX for comment and will update when we hear back.

Source: The Detroit News, TechCrunch
In this article: business, class action lawsuit, data breach, gear, security, sneakers, stockx
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
The Switch needs more Saturn games like ‘Panzer Dragoon’

The Switch needs more Saturn games like ‘Panzer Dragoon’

View
Tencent's own battle royale game has hackable zombies

Tencent's own battle royale game has hackable zombies

View
Researchers discover climate-friendly way of extracting hydrogen from oil

Researchers discover climate-friendly way of extracting hydrogen from oil

View
Dell's XPS 13 now comes with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors

Dell's XPS 13 now comes with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr