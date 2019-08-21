Watch and listen to THX's new Deep Note trailer with spatial 3D audio

THX has unveiled a new trailer for its famous "Deep Note" audio logo that lets audiences know that a theater is THX certified and also how loud it's likely to be (usually very loud). The trailer, which will be deployed in theaters around the world, shows off the company's 7.1 surround sound and other audio tricks. However, it's also a 4K visual tour de force meant to highlight the THX Ultimate Cinema premium theater experience with "increased brightness, contrast, clarity and rich brilliant colors," THX wrote in a press release.
THX's Deep Note "The Audience is Listening" theme, created by digital audio pioneer Andy Moorer with 20,000 lines of code, has been updated multiple times over the years. This time, the visuals count nearly as much as the audio and were created in part by VFX guru Andrew Kramer (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). THX created a special 4K YouTube version of the trailer (below), which "offers a deeper immersive audio experience with THX Spatial Audio three-dimensional sound over headphones or earbuds," the company said. Also, you'll have full control over the volume.