Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA
save
Save
share

Watch astronauts install commercial spacecraft adapter on the ISS

The ISS needs adapters? Did Apple design it?
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NASA

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are floating around in low Earth orbit today, installing the second of two docking adapters on the International Space Station. The international docking adapters -- or IDAs -- will allow Boeing and SpaceX commercial spacecraft to connect to the ISS and deliver crew members and supplies. Earthbound humans can watch the spacewalk on NASA's live feed below.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan began their spacewalk at 8:27 AM Eastern and are expected to finish their extravehicular activities at about 3:00 PM. The IDAs were delivered on July 27th aboard the SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft, the first was installed earlier this summer. Ground controllers have maneuvered the IDA feet from the pressurized mating adapter connected to the ISS using robotic arms. As Hague and Morgan approach, the IDA will make surface-to-surface contact with the mating adapter and the astronauts will fully connect the two ends of the adapters as well as all power and data lines.

NASA has been embracing commercial space organizations such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, having recently announced a partnership with 13 companies to co-develop space flight technology. The agency's plans for the future, such as a return to the moon or a manned mission to Mars, will almost certainly be cooperative efforts with these companies. In the meantime, the agency is working on several ambitious projects, such as the Mars 2020 rover, which will search for past microbial life on the red planet, and the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful infrared observatory to date.

Source: NASA
In this article: astronauts, blue origin, international space station, ISS, NASA, space, SpaceWalk, spacex, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
The Switch needs more Saturn games like ‘Panzer Dragoon’

The Switch needs more Saturn games like ‘Panzer Dragoon’

View
Tencent's own battle royale game has hackable zombies

Tencent's own battle royale game has hackable zombies

View
Researchers discover climate-friendly way of extracting hydrogen from oil

Researchers discover climate-friendly way of extracting hydrogen from oil

View
Dell's XPS 13 now comes with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors

Dell's XPS 13 now comes with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr