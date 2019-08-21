Waymo shares some of its self-driving car data to help researchers

The Waymo team explained this as an opportunity to improve the industry as a whole. It hoped he data would improve not just other self-driving vehicles, but also general concepts like perception, behavior prediction and scene understanding. Those could help with computer vision tasks, particularly robotics and other areas where recognizing objects could prove vital.

There's much more data Waymo isn't sharing, and it's not surprising that the company isn't sharing just how it processes sensor info -- that would be giving away a competitive edge. This is only the "first step" though, and Waymo said it was looking for input on how to make future data releases "more impactful." If nothing else, it could be useful both for existing self-driving companies that have gaps in their data or newcomers that could use a handful of data to get the ball rolling.