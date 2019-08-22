Adam Driver investigates post-911 CIA tactics in 'The Report' trailer

The film was written and directed by Scott Z. Burns, who served as the screenwriter for Contagion and The Bourne Ultimatum. It has a star-studded cast of prestige television regulars. Adam Driver (The Last Jedi, BlacKkKlansman) will star as Jones, with Annette Bening (American Beauty, Captain Marvel) as Feinstein. Michael C. Hall (Justice League, Dexter) makes an appearance, as does Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Black Mirror) who plays White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy) plays Bernadette, a CIA official.

The Report earned rave reviews at this year's Sundance Film Festival, and Amazon's decision to release it both in theatres and on streaming is a signal that it hopes it will generate some Oscar noms. Amazon Studios will release the film in theaters on November 15th, followed by Prime Video on November 29th. You can watch the trailer below.